Oberlin police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash

OBERLIN, Ohio– The Oberlin Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 22-year-old man.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday on state Route 58 near Union Street. Emergency crews arrived and found the victim, Kyle J. Gutierrez, who died at the scene.

Police said it appears he was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on SR 58. The suspect vehicle left before officers arrived. It will likely have fresh damage to its front end.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oberlin police at 440-774-1061.