More winter weather: Check out the snowcast through Friday night

Our next round of snow will arrive late tonight.

Friday morning’s commute could be inhibited once again as the last wintry clipper for a while will swing past Ohio. We could see school closings and delays with this system.

We could see school closings and delays with this system.

Counties near the lake will have higher amounts with 2-4″ possible. Central counties 1-2″. Little to no accumulation expected for our southern counties.

SNOWCAST (through 10pm Friday)

A wintry mix is possible as we head into the weekend.