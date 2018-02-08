More snow on the way: A look at timing on latest round of winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- More snow is on the way.

Here is a look at timing and what to expect:

The snow could move into Northeast Ohio any time after the midnight hour, mainly between 1 and 3 a.m.

Two western counties -- Ottawa and Sandusky -- are under a winter weather advisory. Total snow accumulations of 3-6 inches are expected there.

**Follow an updated list of closings & delays, here**

When it comes to the morning drive, it will be the slowest go for the western counties; 1-3 inches could fall from Cleveland points west.

Then, we get a break from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Snow then curls back in for the evening rush hour; that could mean a slow-go as you head home.

Stay up on the latest forecast and follow weather updates, here.