Missing: Joseph Howard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Joseph Howard, 54, was last seen leaving his home during the morning hours on January 21.

Authorities say Howard, who is 5'8" and weighs 160 pounds, suffers from schizophrenia and could be in the area of East 71st and Harvard in Cleveland

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Callahan with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-3138.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.