Lorain Councilman Angel Arroyo sentenced for drunken birthday tirade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN-- A Lorain city councilman learns his punishment after a drunken birthday tirade landed him behind bars. Angel Arroyo says he now hopes to put the entire incident behind him.

Arroyo avoided jail time, and tells Fox 8 he takes full responsibility for his actions.

"Over the past two months, it's given me time to, I guess, re-evaluate myself," he said.

Arroyo says he is learning from his mistakes. Wednesday in Lorain Municipal Court, he pleaded no contest to charges of disturbing the peace and obstructing official business, regarding an incident just after midnight on December second.

"I said I apologize for what happened, I have two options...option one is to stay stuck in the situation and option two is to move forward and that's what I've chosen to do," Arroyo said.

Arroyo says he was celebrating his birthday, when a friend called police to say he was drunk and wouldn't leave. Police say he and his friend also had different stories of how he injured a knee. Officers eventually arrested him.

"I apologized two months ago and I truly felt when I made that apology that at least for me, it was time for me to move forward," he said.

The councilman says he will not allow the incident to overshadow the humanitarian deeds he has done for the community and his constituents.

"I'm going to continue to do the work that I've been doing for the people, looking for missing kids and fighting for at-risk youth and continue to fight for my community," Arroyo said.

Arroyo also says he will reimburse the city for the tax money used to hire a special prosecutor to handle his case.

"This was a personal matter and no way, by form, will I let the citizens of Lorain pay for my personal issues, so I'm taking care of it," said the councilman.

Arroyo was sentenced to six months of probation and must pay $850 in restitution and fines. He must also perform community service, and a 60 day jail sentence was suspended.

In exchange for his plea, several other charges, including resisting arrest and disorderly conduct were dropped.