Local investigators have new way to sniff out crime: Electronic detection K9

CLEVELAND – The FOX 8 I-Team found a new tool the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office is using to keep you and your family safe.

Investigators have added Diana to the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is run under the direction of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Diana is an electronic detection K-9.

“On the circuit board of computers, cell phones, and flash drives there is a compound that has a unique smell and she can detect that smell,” said Jennifer O’Malley, an assistant Cuyahoga County prosecutor.

On Thursday, Diana demonstrated her skills for the I-Team. In less than a minute, she found several electronic devices that were hidden in a room.

“Our obvious goal is to go in and find contraband material, electronic evidence that may contain evidence of child exploitation,” said David Frattare, task force commander. “As technology increases the size of these devices decreases.”

Diana started working with the task force in November and already her work has led to an indictment.

“She went on six search warrants and she found something on each search,” said her partner, Beth Crano. “I’m so proud of her.”

Crano added that Diana was a stray that went through an intense training program so she could work as an electronic detection K-9.

“She is one of the most valuable members of our team,” Crano said.