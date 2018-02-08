Like father, like son: Larry Nance Jr. joins Cavs 30 years after dad

CLEVELAND — The first trade the Cavs made on Thursday brought a familiar name to the franchise: the Nance name is returning to the Cavaliers.

Larry Nance Sr. is one of the all-time great Cavaliers. Ironically, in February — 30 years ago– Larry Nance was traded to the Cavs which helped jump start their great playoff runs of those coming years.

Now, Larry’s son– former Revere High star, Larry Jr. — is a Cavalier.

FOX 8 was at Revere on Thursday where Larry’s brother, Pete, is an emerging star. Pete Nance has already committed to playing college basketball at Northwestern next year. He tweeted “Wow” regarding the news about his brother. He talked about how much of an inspiration Larry has been for him. “He plays super hard every game, every possession. Every time I watch him he’s just giving it his all on the court. I try to model my game after him in that way.”

Nance Jr. posted on Instagram following the announcement of the deal. Thanking the Lakers, he said, “On to THE LAND I go.. ” #JustaKidFromAkron

