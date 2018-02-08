LeBron James, Channing Frye post reactions to Cavaliers trades

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers were busy hours before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, sending six players to four teams.

Here’s a quick breakdown: Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to the Lakers, Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose to the Jazz, Iman Shumpert to the Kings, and Dwyane Wade to the Heat. The Cavs get Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Rodney Hood and George Hill.

Several players were quick to react to the blockbuster trades.

LeBron James had this message for D-Wade, now that the duo of peanut butter and jelly is no more.

“Truly happy for my brother @dwyanewade!! It’s how it’s suppose to be. Love you my guy!!”

Frye, a member of the 2016 NBA Championship team and fan favorite, thanks Cavs fans in a video on Instagram. (Warning: Channing swears)

