J.R. Smith and wife reveal baby’s gender in cute video

CLEVELAND– J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel, are expecting baby No. 4 and on Wednesday night, learned the gender.

Jewel posted a video of the gender reveal on her Instagram account Thursday morning. In the video, shot at Quicken Loans Arena, Savannah James holds a giant balloon for the couple to pop. Fellow Cavs Tristan Thompson and Jae Crowder have their phones ready to record the moment.

As pink confetti flies from the balloon, J.R. throws his hands in the air. This is the fourth girl for the Smiths.

J.R. and Jewel did a separate gender reveal for their oldest daughter, who didn’t seem pleased with the news.

Shirley “Jewel” Smith gave birth to the couple’s third child last January. Little Dakota was five months early and weighed only 1 pound.

It took months before the Smiths could hold their baby girl and even more time until she was able to leave the hospital.

J.R. and Jewel have two older daughters, Demi and Peyton.

