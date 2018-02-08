‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Londyn Crenshaw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we celebrate Black History Month, we are sharing the words and writings of students from Northeast Ohio.

Here is Londyn Crenshaw's message:

"As someone who fought for the rights of people of every race and class, the word equality meant a lot to Dr. King and it means a lot to me, as well.

In times such as these, it is important to carry the values of Dr. King with us every day.

Martin Luther King worked tirelessly to build a better America for his children.

An America that accepts everyone with open arms, no matter their differences.

We must follow in his footsteps, and not only maintain our current level of equality, but work toward an even higher one for our own children.

While it is easy to get wrapped up in our own freedoms, it is important to remember the words of Dr. King, himself: 'No one is free until we are all free.'

We must never give up the fight, even when our own personal battles have been won.

So, as we go about our lives on a day-to-day basis, let us keep in mind the legacy of dr. King..

what equality meant to him and what it should always mean to us."

