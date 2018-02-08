Hospital issues alert about woman who may try to take a baby

CLEVELAND — The FOX I-Team has obtained a poster placed at a local hospital warning a woman may try to take a baby.



The woman in the alert is a police officer’s wife now at the center of a criminal investigation into a possible scam to raise money and more after claims she has cancer and is pregnant.

The I-Team first revealed the investigation last Friday.

The alert poster is up at Fairview Hospital. The hospital is owned by the Cleveland Clinic. The clinic says the poster was created by Cleveland Clinic police based on information provided by Cleveland police.

The Cleveland Clinic released the following statement to the FOX 8 I-Team:

“Based on information we received from the Cleveland Police Department, we have taken extra measures to ensure patients are safe and secure at Fairview Hospital. We take this matter seriously and want to reassure our patients that their safety is our top priority.”

Cleveland Police have been doing an internal investigation and a criminal investigation since this involves an officer’s family.

No charges have been filed. Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more.