Four more flu-related deaths in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health says there have been four more flu-related deaths.

The victims were a 61-year-old woman from Cleveland; an 88-year-old woman from Cleveland; a 91-year-old woman from Cleveland; and a 93-year-old woman from Highland Heights. The deaths occurred between Jan. 28-Feb. 3.

The total reported number of deaths for the season is 21, according to the board of health.

The Ohio Department of Health said influenza A, or H3N2, is the most common virus this season. H3N2-dominant flu seasons are associated with more severe illness, especially among children and older adults. Vaccine effectiveness against H3N2 viruses has been around 30 percent.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, headache, cough, runny or stuffy nose, fatigue and muscle aches. The flu can lead to complications like pneumonia, dehydration and worsening of chronic medical conditions.

