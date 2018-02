Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for another round of snow. Thursday will be relatively quiet, with flurries moving out of Northeast Ohio by this morning.

For today you can expect light snow in spots with most cloudy conditions. The high today will be around 23 degrees.

Friday, however, will be a different story. Snow develops again for the start of the morning commute. School closings and delays are possible further north.

