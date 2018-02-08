Alianna DeFreeze trial: Christopher Whitaker confession video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Prosecutors showed video Thursday of the interrogation of Christopher Whitaker after he was arrested in connection with the murder of 14 year-old Alianna DeFreeze.

****Watch video from the hearing in the player above****

The interrogation tapes, in which Whitaker ultimately confesses to the crime, came during testimony by Cleveland Police homicide detective Kathleen Carlin. She testified that DNA testing led investigators to identify Whitaker as a person of interest.

Whitaker, 45, is on trial on charges of kidnapping, rape and aggravated murder in the January, 2017 slaying of DeFreeze. She went missing on her way to school on Cleveland's east side. Her body was found by police in a vacant house on Fuller Avenue three days later.

In the interrogation tapes, Whitaker first denied having ever seen DeFreeze.

A Deputy Medical Examiner testified this week that DeFreeze died of multiple wounds inflicted by tools found in the house.

Closing arguments in the case are expected Monday.