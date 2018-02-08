× Akron police: 15-year-old arrested after loaded gun found in locker at Buchtel High School

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police tell FOX 8 News a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged after a loaded gun was found in a locker at Buchtel High School on Thursday.

Police say a student went home and told a parent there may be a gun at the school. At around 1:15 p.m., a parent contacted the school resource officer.

At that time, the school was placed on Safe School Watch, which means no one could come or go.

School security and police investigated and said a loaded 9 mm gun was found in a locker. The 15-year-old has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon; inducing panic; and illegal conveyance of a firearm in a school safe zone.

He was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Safe School Watch was lifted at around 2:30 p.m.