13-year-old Boy Scout honored for saving brother’s life

MEDINA, Ohio -- A local 13-year-old Boy Scout is being recognized nationally for saving his brother's life.

Julio Esis, Jr. was awarded the National Certificate of Merit from the Boy Scouts of America and received a proclamation of recognition from Medina Mayor Dennis Hanwell.

In September, Julio and little brother Cesar were watching television when the 8-year-old got a piece of ice stuck in his throat.

Although Julio was only 12 years old at the time, he remained calm and sprung into action.

“He put his hands on this throat so immediately I knew what was going on,” said Julio. “I was definitely worried, but adrenaline hit me and I just did what needed to be done.”

Julio performed the Heimlich maneuver, which he had learned years earlier while earning his first aid merit badge.

The ice dislodged and Cesar quickly recovered.

“One of the amazing parts of this story is there was no hesitation on his part,” said Julio Esis, Sr., dad and assistant scout master. “He knew exactly what to do and these are skills he learned through scouting.”

Antonieta and Julio Sr., are extremely proud of their son, and grateful everyone’s okay.

Although Julio doesn’t think he’s a hero. He says he just did what needed to be done.