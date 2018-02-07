Winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories in effect as snow moves through

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- School closings and a few delays are pouring into the Fox 8 Newsroom. Yet another round of snow is moving through Greater Cleveland, expected to continue through this afternoon, making its greatest impact during the morning rush hour.

A Winter Weather Advisory is active until 4 p.m. Most of Northeast Ohio is now under this advisory. Three-to-six inches of snow could fall.

A Winter Storm Warning is active until 6 p.m. for our southeastern counties. More than six inches of snow could fall; significant icing is also possible.

Here is a map view of snowfall forecast amounts and their respective geographical locations.

Here is a look at your morning temperature forecast into the early afternoon:

