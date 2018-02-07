Updated school closing list

Winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories in effect as snow moves through

CLEVELAND -- School closings and a few delays are pouring into the Fox 8 Newsroom. Yet another round of snow is moving through Greater Cleveland, expected to continue through this afternoon, making its greatest impact during the morning rush hour.

Winter Weather Advisory is active until 4 p.m.  Most of Northeast Ohio is now under this advisory. Three-to-six inches of snow could fall.

Winter Storm Warning is active until 6 p.m. for our southeastern counties. More than six inches of snow could fall; significant icing is also possible.

Here is a map view of snowfall forecast amounts and their respective geographical locations.

Here is a look at your morning temperature forecast into the early afternoon:

