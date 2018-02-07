The dream of striking it rich continues in Cleveland tavern’s Queen of Hearts drawing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND– The Queen of Hearts game has people standing in line for hours to purchase tickets and dreaming of striking it rich.

“I had a lady tell me the other night this is the adult version of Willy Wonka’s golden ticket,” said Jennifer Natale, manager of the Grayton Road Tavern in Cleveland where the game’s being played each week.

The jackpot is already up to $1.2 million and will definitely grow.

Here’s how the game works: It starts with a board of 52 cards and two jokers face down. Each week, the bar selects one ticket. On the back of the ticket is a number corresponding to the cards. If that card is flipped over to reveal the queen of hearts, that person gets the cash.

Wednesday night, there were only 9 cards remaining when Natale drew the ticket; 388,000 tickets were sold this past week for the latest drawing.

The crowd of hopefuls inside the tavern held their breath, but once again the queen remained elusive.

That means it starts all over again for next week.

Tickets are $1 and can be purchased at J’s Skills, Lucky J’s, and Harry Buffalo locations in North Olmsted, Elyria, Parma and Highland Heights.

**Details on ticket locations**

**Read more, here**