LAKEWOOD, Ohio-- A group of teens led police on a chase in a stolen car late last month.

A pizza delivery driver was on Hall Avenue in Lakewood just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 27. She left the car running to deliver the food and that's when the vehicle was stolen.

Officers caught up with the car later and pursued it. It crashed at Berea and Trisket roads.

Police said there were five teens between the ages of 13 and 15. Two of them suffered minor injuries in the crash.