Snow outlook: Break on Thursday, different story on Friday

CLEVELAND- Thursday will provide us with a brief respite from any action in the weather department. Friday will be a different story.

The morning commute could be inhibited once again as the last wintry clipper for a while will swing past Ohio.

Here is a look at overnight temperatures:

Officially, just under 2″ of snow fell Wednesday morning.

In Pennsylvania, Erie’s 3.2″ of snow pushed Erie’s total to over 152″ for the season thus far, setting a new record season snowfall. The old record was 149″ set during the 2000-2001 season.

