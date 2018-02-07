Show Info: February 7, 2018
I-X Center
Forget living large. The new trend is “tiny” homes! It’s a lot more luxurious than you think!
Great Big Home + Garden Show
http://www.ixcenter.com/events/event/the-great-big-home-and-garden-show/
JOANN Fabrics
Spoil your loved one this Valentine’s Day with a gift from the heart!
www.joann.com
The Greater Cleveland Aquarium
They spend their days swimming with the sharks! Did you know Cleveland has professional SCUBA divers? Mornings are very busy for them at The Greater Cleveland Aquarium!
http://greaterclevelandaquarium.com/
All City Candy
This is a simple way to personalize your Valentine’s Day gift!
Dip Your Own Chocolate Gift
11a-6p Saturday Feb 10th
Noon-4p Sunday Feb 11th
All City Candy
Mentor & Richmond Heights Locations
www.AllCityCandy.com
Diamond Staging & Redesign
Add soul to your home decor!
www.roughdiamondstaging.com
https://www.facebook.com/roughdiamondstaging/
Dreaming on Both Sides of the Brain: Discover the Secret Language of the Night
It’s time we all paid a little more attention to our dreams!
www.drdorisecohen.com
Ohio Basement Systems
We’ve bought a piece of the Great Big Home and Garden Show to our studios!
855-55-BASEMENT
http://www.ohiobasementsystems.com/