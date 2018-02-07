× Quincy Jones claims he dated Ivanka Trump, criticizes the Beatles in interview

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones gave a wide-reaching interview with Vulture, which was published on Wednesday.

The 84-year-old spoke about some of music’s biggest names, including Michael Jackson, the Beatles and Jimi Hendricks. He also has a theory of the Kennedy assassination.

(Read the full interview here)

Jones accused President Donald Trump and “uneducated rednecks” of stoking racial tensions in America, while also claiming that he once dated Ivanka Trump.

The 27-time Grammy award winner also claimed that he “used to date” the President’s eldest daughter, claiming that “she’s a fine m———–.” CNN has reached out to Ivanka Trump’s representative for comment and has not heard back.

Jones also weighed in on 2020 presidential campaign rumors surrounding his longtime friend Oprah Winfrey.

“I don’t think (Oprah) should run. She doesn’t have the chops for it,” Jones said.