Parking bans issued for several communities in NE Ohio

Emergency snow parking bans have been issued for several communities after today’s snowfall.
The following areas are under parking bans:
— Barberton through 8 a.m. Thursday
— Canton Township through 7 a.m. Friday
— Cuyahoga Falls through midnight Wednesday
— Hudson through 6 p.m. Wednesday
— Parma until further notice
— Ravenna through 7 a.m. Thursday
— Seven Hills until further notice
— Stow through 7 a.m. Thursday
— Tallmadge through 8 a.m. Thursday
