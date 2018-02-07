Parking bans issued for several communities in NE Ohio

Posted 11:47 am, February 7, 2018, by , Updated at 12:57PM, February 7, 2018

Emergency snow parking bans have been issued for several communities after today’s snowfall.

The following areas are under parking bans:

— Barberton through 8 a.m. Thursday
— Canton Township through 7 a.m. Friday
— Cuyahoga Falls through midnight Wednesday
— Hudson through 6 p.m. Wednesday
— Parma until further notice
— Ravenna through 7 a.m. Thursday
— Seven Hills until further notice
— Stow through 7 a.m. Thursday
— Tallmadge through 8 a.m. Thursday

