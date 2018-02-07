New York lawmakers say Tide pods look too tasty, want legislation to require change in design

NEW YORK — The controversial ‘Tide Pod Challenge’ has lawmakers in New York taking action.

“Tide Pod challenge” is a social media-fueled trend in which teenagers eat single-load laundry detergent packets.

WTEN reports lawmakers are pushing legislation that would, among other things, change the look of the pods.

“Bright colored detergent pods look like candy, they look like toys,” said Aravella Simotas, of the New York State Assembly.

“They might as well say bite me on them, because that is what they offer,’ said Sen. Brad Holyman.

The legislators say teens aren’t the only ones eating Tide pods; adults with dementia and children are also at risk.

The bills they’re introducing would require detergent pods to be all one color with non-see through packaging and warnings on each pod.

Some legislators disagree with the legislation, saying the state should be focusing on other priorities.

“The key is you just shouldn’t eat it,” said Karl Brabenec, of the New York State Assembly. “I mean any laundry detergent, whether it’s brown, red, green, whatever the case might be. It’s just ridiculous.”

