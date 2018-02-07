National Signing Day 2018: Local high school senior athletes reveal future plans

CLEVELAND-The weather couldn’t damper the spirit of thousands of high school seniors who got the opportunity of a lifetime Wednesday by signing a letter of intent to continue their academic and playing career at the collegiate level.

National Signing Day took center stage across northeast Ohio with a plethora of signings.

It’s official. After originally committing to the University of Virginia for wrestling, the FOX 8 Friday Night Touchdown Player of the Year, Joey Baughman from Wadsworth High School has changed his mind and is now headed to Elon to play college football.

In Cleveland, there was plenty to smile about for the Senate Athletic League and John Hay High School. The Hornets have three student-athletes headed for Division 1 schools including Jamir Huston who will be hooping it up for the Miami Hurricanes.

Another big signing day for St. Edward High School as 25 student-athletes signed on the dotted line, including 14 who will continue their football career at the next level. Michael Dowell is keeping it in the family and joining his brothers at Michigan State to play football in the Big Ten.

A proud and joyous moment at Holy Name High School for parents and their families. Their sons and daughters are headed off to college with a little financial help. Anna Cvitkovich is headed to Trine University to play hockey. She’s the starting goalie on the boys team.

And speaking of the boys, what would signing day be without the kids from St. Ignatius? 11 student-athletes made their future official including Anthony Ameo who is headed to Ohio State to play Lacrosse.

Quite a day for Northeast Ohio and just one more sign that the future is indeed bright.