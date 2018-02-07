Missing: Jennifer Mercado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Jennifer Mercado, 17, was last seen Aug. 14, 2017.

That day, Jennifer went to the hospital with an injured finger. She said she was going to the restroom and hasn't been seen since.

She is 4'10" tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski with the Cleveland Police Departmenat at 216-623-2704.

