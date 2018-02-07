Meet Lucas! He’s the first ‘Gerber Baby’ with Down syndrome

DALTON, Georgia — Gerber has revealed its 2018 spokesbaby, and little Lucas Warren, 1, is the first child with Down syndrome to be named a Gerber Baby in the 90-year-old contest.

His mother, Cortney, tells TODAY that Lucas is very outgoing and never meets a stranger.

“He loves to play, loves to laugh and loves to make other people laugh,” she said.

According to TODAY, Cortney entered her son in the Gerber contest on a whim.

But little Lucas was chosen from more than 140,000 babies.

Gerber’s CEO and President Bill Partyka told TODAY that his smile and happiness captured their hearts.

“Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby,” said Partyka. “This year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”

Lucas’ dad, Jason, said he’s hoping Lucas as a Gerber baby will shed a little light on the special needs community and “help more individuals with special needs be accepted and not limited.”

“They have the potential to change the world, just like everybody else,” said Jason.

