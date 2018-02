× SR 8 in Cuyahoga Falls back open after crash

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio– A portion of state Route 8 in Cuyahoga Falls was closed Wednesday morning because of a crash.

The southbound lanes between Howe Avenue and SR 261 were shut down, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Traffic was still restricted when it reopened just before noon.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.