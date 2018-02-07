Live Video & Blog: Messy commute expected as widespread snow falls in NE Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It could be a messy commute for drivers in NE Ohio this morning.
There are winter storm warnings and weather advisories for several counties through this afternoon.
**Click here for more on those weather alerts**
There are also hundreds of school closings on our list.
Our crews are out and about in GroundFox giving us the latest on road conditions, and we’re keeping a list of snow parking bans and emergencies.
Follow the LIVE blog below, or watch the LIVE video above for more:
41.499320 -81.694361