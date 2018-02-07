‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Remi Perez

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we celebrate Black History Month, we are sharing the words and writings of students from Northeast Ohio.

Here is Remi Perez's message:

"I am living Dr. King's dream because I live through diversity.

I have friends and family of different races, and I love and cherish them all.

I also dream and imagine a life of peace that he always believed in and knew could one day be possible.

Even though we have so much more work today, and things are not yet ideal for all, I believe they are much better than they used to be, and that is in large part because of his dream.

I have opportunities in my life that others like me did not have in the past.

I am an excellent student and I know that I will graduate and go to college to help me achieve my goals.

Dr. King has paved the way for us all to continue his work and make it possible for everyone to come together, and have opportunities to make the world a better place."

