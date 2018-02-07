Happy 6-month birthday to Zawadi the giraffe at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- My, how baby Zawadi has grown!

The not-so-little guy is now six months old. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo gave an update on the Masai giraffe as they did a check-in.

He now weighs 450 pounds, so he has gained about 300 pounds since he was born on Aug. 6.

He now stands at seven-and-half-feet tall; Zawadi was just over six-feet tall at birth.

By age five, he will be well over 2,000 pounds and 17-feet tall.

The zoo says even though the Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter is closed during winter, you can still visit Zawadi and the rest of the herd in the giraffe barn nearby.

**More on the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, here**

We recently had a six-month check-in with Zawadi, our young male Masai #giraffe. Since he was born (August 6, 2017), he’s already grown a foot-and-a-half and nearly 300 pounds! 🦒 #FutureForWildlife pic.twitter.com/6JHrnnZfbS — Cleveland Zoo (@clemetzoo) February 7, 2018