Guard attacked by teens talks about their release: ‘I can forgive, but I can’t forget’

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- An assistant supervisor seriously injured during an assault at a juvenile residential facility is speaking out after his attackers have been released, and he still remains off work.

“My neck was broken, the one kicked me in my face and put a hole in my retina, and I lost vision, and now they all get out for good behavior,” said Wayne Eash, an employee at the Multi County Juvenile Attention Systems Residential Treatment Center in Canton Township.

The attack happened in September 2016.

“I still can’t go back to work,” Eash said.

He and his wife Christine spoke to the FOX 8 I-Team Wednesday about their frustration.

“They allowed this boy to get out early,” Eash said. “I could have said something on my behalf but it wouldn’t have mattered because things I said in the past they blew out the window.”

FOX 8 called the Stark County Juvenile Court to speak with the judge about the case. A bailiff said the judge could not discuss the case, and told us to call the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office.

An assistant prosecutor says they asked the judge to try the one juvenile as an adult, but the judge denied the motion. The prosecutor’s office also asked the judge to not allow the one offender out early, but the judge also denied that motion.

Eash says he still cannot drive because of issues with his vision.

“They get out for good behavior and we are going through this for the rest of our lives,” Christine Eash said.

Wayne Eash says he forgives the attackers but believes the system failed him and the teens.

“I don’t think they got much of a punishment for what they did,” Wayne Eash said. “I can forgive, but I can’t forget.”