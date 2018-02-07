× Drawing tonight for Cleveland tavern’s Queen of Hearts as jackpot tops $1 million

CLEVELAND– The jackpot for Grayton Road Tavern’s Queen of Hearts game is more than $1 million.

The drawing is at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and managers expect long lines to buy tickets all day.

Grayton Road Tavern is no longer selling tickets at its location because of parking and safety concerns. Instead, they can be purchased at Harry Buffalo in North Olmsted, Elyria, Parma and Highland Heights.

People were waiting outside the Parma Harry Buffalo before it opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Here’s how the game works. It starts with a board of 52 cards and two jokers face down. Each week, the bar selects one ticket. On the back of the ticket is a number corresponding to the cards. If that card is flipped over to reveal the queen of hearts, that person gets the cash. Tickets are $1.

As of Feb. 1, the available numbers remaining are 20, 28, 30, 39, 41, 45, 49, 50 and 52, increasing the odds of finding the queen.

