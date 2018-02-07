× Disturbing details revealed during Alianna DeFreeze trial

Testimony by Cuyahoga County Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. David Dolinak, who performed an autopsy on DeFreeze, revealed her injuries were so numerous and severe that he could not identify which specifically caused her death.

Christopher Whitaker is on trial on charges of kidnapping, rape and aggravated murder in the January, 2017 slaying of DeFreeze. She went missing on her way to school on Cleveland’s east side. Her body was found by police in a vacant house on Fuller Avenue three days later.

Dolinak testified that DeFreeze’s wounds were consistent with tools found in the house, including a drill, screwdriver and box cutter.

Whitaker’s attorneys said earlier in the trial that he has does not contest the charges against him. He faces the death penalty if convicted. Whitaker’s attorneys have indicated that they will focus on sparing his life during the penalty phase of the trial