David’s Chicken Spinach Pesto

Chicken Spinach Pesto

2 skinless boneless chicken breast halves cubed

3 tbs olive oil

½ red onion chopped

½ red pepper chopped

3 cloves garlic minced

1 tsp rosemary chopped

½ C. dry white wine

1 C. chicken broth

12 oz baby spinach (large stems removed)

3 tbs pesto sauce

2/3 C. grated parmesan or Romano

1 lb farfalle or penne pasta

Heat oil medium high heat in a large sate pan. Start pasta water with a tbs of salt and prepare pasta according to directions on package. Add chicken, onions, peppers, garlic and rosemary to hot oil. Salt and pepper to taste.

When all evidence of raw chicken is gone, add white wine and cook until wine nearly disappears. Add chicken broth and bring to boil. Add spinach a couple handfuls at a time. It looks like a lot, but it will wilt. The pasta should be done now. Before you drain the pasta, save a cup of the pasta water.

Drain pasta and add to sauté pan of chicken and spinach. Add pesto sauce and gently fold all of the ingredients together. Add ½ of cheese, give it a little toss and check for consistency. If the pasta seems a little dry add some pasta water. You may not need all of it so be careful.

Serve with remaining cheese.

Enjoy!