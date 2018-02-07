× Cavs fans navigate construction as Quicken Loans Arena undergoes transformation

CLEVELAND – Cavaliers fans who flocked to the Q had to deal with extra detours and diversions.

Wednesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves is the first event impacted by the first major phase of the Q transformation project, and it’s beginning to appear obvious that Quicken Loans Arena is undergoing a major multi-million dollar transformation.

“It’s been a long time since it’s had a facelift and I think it’ll look good once it’s done,” said one Cavs fan from Akron.

But during the construction, fans coming to the Q will certainly feel some of the growing pains. Fans on Wednesday were first greeted by construction on Huron Road.

The road in front of the arena is down to two lanes from Ontario Street to East 6th, and it will stay that way for a year and a half.

Before events, the traffic will be restricted to one way eastbound, then change to westbound when people leave the arena.

“Got an email warning that Huron Road would be down to one lane or two lanes, something like that…it was ok, not too bad,” said Brian Johnson.

Most people say they had adequate warning that traffic patterns would be different, and that some entrances and exits would be altered.

Another fan was sure to arrive early.

“We showed up early enough. We’re good; we got in pretty good. We went to Tower City, so we kind of avoided all the construction,” added a fan from Akron.

“We received an email explaining the construction and how to park and how to get around the city and the arena, so it wasn’t any problems for us,” said Megan Gault from Marietta, who attended the game with her family.

These fans say they can take a little inconvenience, as long as it pays off in the end.

“As long as it’s easy to get around once it’s all completed. I know it’s a mess right now, especially for people around here I’m sure, but I think it’ll be great once it’s done,” said her husband, Greg Gault.

