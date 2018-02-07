× Car stolen from Cleveland gas station with 5-year-old inside; child dropped off and is safe

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after someone stole a woman’s car with her five-year-old nephew inside the vehicle.

According to police, the woman left her car running at the Shell gas station at Lee and Harvard at just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A man got into her car and took off. A citizen followed the vehicle and at some point the suspect shot at that citizen.

Police say the child was dropped off at a store in the area of E. 140th St. and Glendale. The child was not harmed and was taken home.

The car has not yet been located. It is a red Hyundai Sonata with Michigan plates.