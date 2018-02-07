Nurse given months to live defies odds — four years later

WACO, Ohio — After a devastating cancer diagnosis, doctors gave former nurse Marliss Williams six to eight months to live.

That was four years ago.

Now, her doctors are calling her a miracle as she celebrates her 100th chemotherapy.

“The average survival for stage four pancreatic cancer is six to eight months, and so she’s really been a miracle and inspiration for us with how well she’s done,” Dr. Carl Chakmakjian tells KCEN.

KCEN-TV reports that Williams was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic pancreatic cancer in 2014. She’d worked for 42 years as a labor and delivery nurse, and her diagnosis forced her to retire.

Rather than turn to hospice, Williams decided to fight her cancer with chemo.

She’s now in remission.

“God knows when I’m supposed to leave this earth, not me. I’m just going to keep going and keep going until he tells me it’s time to leave,” Williams said.

Williams’ doctors threw year a 100th treatment surprise party. Her 90-year-old mother was by her side.

Now that she’s in remission, Williams can now continue with maintenance chemo or take a “chemo holiday.”

