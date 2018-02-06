Winter weather advisory: Snow to impact Wednesday morning rush hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Yet another round of snow is on its way to Greater Cleveland pre-sunrise Wednesday, making its greatest impact during the Wednesday morning rush hour, ending by afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 4 a.m. Wednesday and last until 4 p.m. Most of Northeast Ohio is now under this advisory. Three-to-six inches of snow could fall.

**More information on the weather alert, here**

**Follow an updated list of school closings**

**Check the snow day calculator**

Here is a look at your overnight temperatures into the early morning:

**Weather updates, here**