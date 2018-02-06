Winter weather advisory: More snow on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temps are in the low-to-mid 20s as weak high pressure slides by, eventually yielding to a storm system (2 actually, the dynamic duo). The vast amount of moisture will be to our south.

Yet another round of snow will move through Greater Cleveland again overnight into Wednesday afternoon. Several inches of accumulation are possible. Right now, our southeast counties could get the majority of the accumulation.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Note that Cleveland and Akron are currently NOT included in this advisory. However, I’d still plan on plenty of extra drive time for the morning commute. There is still potential for a few inches in our immediate area, and that should be enough to “slick up” roads and cause hassles for the morning rush.

