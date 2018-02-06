Why doctors refer children to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- When 14 year old Keeley Imel exhausted all of her options at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, doctors sent her to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis for treatment for a rare form of brain cancer.

Keeley spent five years, off and on, being treated at St. Jude with chemotherapy, radiation, more surgery, and four stem cell transplants. Keeley went into remission and was able to return to high school in Baltimore before her cancer returned. She was so grateful for the way she was treated at St. Jude she started a fundraiser 'Hope in the Harbor Gala' which has raised over two and half million dollars to date for St. Jude.

Sadly, Keeley passed away from brain cancer when she was 18 years old. Her mother Judi Gordon Imel is a Northeast Ohio native and decided to move back home after Keeley passed away. Judi spent some time with Fox 8's Kristi Capel sharing her very personal story of how St Jude made such a difference in their family's life.

Fox 8 is committed to helping St Jude Children's Research Hospital. The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home will be built in Rocky River by Cleveland Custom Homes and developed by Valore Builders. The 3-bedroom, 2,600 square foot home is valued at nearly $600,000. Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 22 at 6 a.m. They're $100 each and proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

When you buy a ticket, you will also qualify to win a brand new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall and a beautiful spa from Litehouse Pools and Spas.

Stay tuned to FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more details.