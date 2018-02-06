× What are the chances of a snow day? Here’s the snow day calculator

With more snow in the forecast, some are already wondering: WILL THERE BE SCHOOL OR NOT?

We’ve got a handy little tool to help predict if your district just might get the day off.

It’s the Snow Day Calculator.

All you need is your zip code.

The calculator was created by a student at MIT and works with the National Weather Service. It all starts with your zip code.

CLICK HERE for the calculator.

