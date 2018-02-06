Two suspects with gun rob Ohio Savings Bank in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cleveland Division of the FBI is looking for the suspects who robbed the Ohio Savings Bank on Richmond Road Tuesday at 2:22 p.m.

The FBI says one of the suspects pointed a gun at employees and customers while yelling for them to get on the ground.

The other suspect jumped the teller counter and demanded money. The tellers complied with the demand and placed money from their teller drawers into a bag.

The FBI says both suspects are black males, described as young, thin, and about 5’5″ to 5’7.” They are considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect that jumped the teller counter wore a dark hoodie, gloves and white tennis shoes.

The suspect who pointed the gun wore dark clothing and his face was covered, possibly with a mask. He wore green gloves.

A third unknown suspect was waiting in a stolen black Chevy Cruz. The FBI says that vehicle has been recovered.

If you have any information on the suspects or the bank robbery, you’re asked to please call the Cleveland Division of the FBI or Richmond Heights police. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible.