Traffic cam video shows pileup involving 70 vehicles in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa- Authorities in Iowa say one person has died and several others were hurt after dozens of vehicles collided along a snow-covered stretch of Interstate 35 near Ames on Monday.

Iowa DOT released traffic camera video showing the pileup. Seventy cars, buses and trucks were involved in the string of crashes, which forced the closure of I-35 in both directions.

Story County Sheriff's Office Capt. Barry Thomas tells The Des Moines Register he couldn't see from one end of the wrecks to the other.

Thomas says one person was killed and from three to five people were injured. KCCI reports seven people died on Iowa roads on Monday, and troopers responded to 185 accidents around the state.