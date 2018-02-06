Teen suicide crisis: Health psychologist talks about warning signs, shares important advice for parents

It's a growing problem affecting kids across the nation and right here in Northeast Ohio: teens taking their own lives.

In Ohio, suicide numbers have more than tripled in three years. Suicide rates for children ages 10-14 have increased 136% since 2010.

How do we reverse this deadly trend? What are some of the warning signs?  Health psychologist Lori Stevic-Rust joined us on FOX 8 News in the Morning Tuesday with important advice for parents.

Northeast Ohio suicide prevention resources: How to find help

 

 

