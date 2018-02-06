× Progressive adding 1,300 jobs in Cleveland this year

CLEVELAND– Progressive plans to hire thousands of people this year across the country.

Of those 7,500 jobs, 1,300 will be in Cleveland, the company announced in a news release on Tuesday. The positions include IT, analysts, customer service and claims.

Progressive also boasts that it no longer asks applicants about their salary history, saying pay is based on market research.

“Progressive is a company where you can come for a job and build a career, in any business area from technology to customer service,” said Chief Human Resources Officer, Lori Niederst, in a news release. “For example, we have many people in high-level leadership positions who started their careers in claims or in our call centers. Progressive values you as an individual, and the uniqueness you bring to our organization.”

To apply, go to Progressive.com/careers