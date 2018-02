One year later: Amanda Berry’s mission to find the missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Every day, we air her 'Missing' segments. She's the face of hope to families with loved ones lost.

One year ago, Amanda Berry joined the FOX 8 family in hopes of bringing the missing back where they belong: home.

Tracy McCool sat down with Amanda to talk about what each and every segment means to her, and to surprise her with a special gift to mark the milestone.

