Missing: Aaron Culbertson II

CANTON, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Aaron Culbertson II, 16, was last seen on Jan. 30 in Canton. He was wearing jeans and a black hoodie.

He is 5'8" tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 330-489-3283.

