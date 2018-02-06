Vigil for four family members killed in Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND – Family and friends have gathered to remember the four family members who died in a horrific house fire in Cleveland on January 30.

A husband and wife, both 46, their 3-year-old son, an 8-year-old granddaughter and a 44-year-old nephew were in the home when the fire broke out around 1 a.m..

Cold and windy conditions made fighting the fire extremely difficult and dangerous. When crews arrived, flames were shooting out of every window in the home. Crews were unable to enter the house and had to fight the fire from outside.

Only one person, the wife, was able to get out of the home, which fire officials say did not have working smoke detectors.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined yet.

Seattle Seahawks player Frank Clark says his father was among four family members who were killed in the fire.

