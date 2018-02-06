Lakewood police warn residents to be extra careful following second violent carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio-- Lakewood police are warning residents to be extra careful, especially at shopping centers after a second violent carjacking in less than a week.

The most recent incident happened Monday night around 8 p.m. in the City Center Plaza located near the corner of Detroit Ave. and Warren Rd.

A 64-year-old man was reportedly surrounded by multiple young males, threatened and robbed with some kind of weapon, possibly a gun. The suspects then fled in his vehicle, which was later recovered by police on East 79th Street in Cleveland.

Lakewood officers say the male suspects could be teenagers or young adults in their early 20s working together as a team.

They’re investigating a possible connection to a similar carjacking last Thursday.

A 74-year-old man was knocked unconscious while loading groceries into his vehicle at the Aldi's on West 117th Street near Madison Avenue at 5:12p.m.

The victim told police and FOX 8, the two suspects, dressed in dark clothing, seemed to come out of nowhere.

“So fast, this young man just bound out of the car. He did like a bear hug on me. I could not move my arms and with whatever instrument he had in his hand; he hit me in the head," said the retiree.

Police are encouraging citizens to be alert and aware of their surroundings at all times, and to immediately report anything suspicious.